Documenting a humanitarian crisis in real time

Save The Stranded: A Post Afghan-American War Project

By Scott Chapman

Since the last military flight out of Kabul and the Khider District Massacre, both events occurring on 30 August 2021, Chapman and Pritchard have co-authored a story every day about Afghans in peril.

A Story of Starvation

Shona ba Shona (translation: shoulder to shoulder) is an organization of Military Senior Leaders, SOF Operators, Senior Executives, Thought Leaders in Media and Academia, and International Law Experts. Our present focus is the humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan. Many of us received protection and endured hardships with our Afghan friends. We understand the process to successfully integrate people from an environment of peril to an environment of safety. Members of our board have assisted in successful refugee relocation from places like Vietnam, Somalia, and Iraq.

We direct both material and personnel support where it’s needed most. We provide a direct conduit of information flowing from the ground to the highest levels of our country’s executives and to the executive branches of our allies. We share information, best practices, and cross level knowledge with all organizations with similar goals. Winter is coming, both figuratively and literally, and Shona ba Shona will provide humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan. In this capacity, we will share with you stories of the beautiful people of Afghanistan many of us have known for almost two decades

This is the story of three families:

In the States on the east coast, we wake at 4:30 to the constant thrum of messages coming across our phones. While messages come all night long, 4:30 rings out like the start of a horse race. The gates open and the sprint through the day commences. The time zone differences are brutal. Kabul, Afghanistan is 8.5 hours ahead of EST in the States. It’s 4:30am EST, and Afghans in peril seek food, safe shelter to stay ahead of the Taliban, and medical care before their day ends and curfew begins. It’s three hours until the sun comes up in the States and four hours until the sun goes down in Kabul.

