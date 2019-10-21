Russia Agrees to Help Turkey Expand Buffer Zone in Syria by David Gauthier-Villars and Ann M. Simmons – Wall Street Journal

SOCHI, Russia—Russia agreed to help Turkey drive out Kurdish militias from a “safe zone” in northeastern Syria, highlighting Moscow’s flourishing ties with a NATO member and a rebalance of power in war-torn Syria as U.S. troops leave.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would suspend military action for nearly six days against Kurds who his government views as a terrorist threat to let them evacuate the area. During this period, Russian and Syrian security forces would push any remaining Kurdish fighters away from Turkey’s border.

After their departure, Turkey and Russia plan to conduct joint patrols in parts of a 300-mile-long area along Turkey’s border with Syria, Mr. Erdogan said Tuesday after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The pact “could be a turning point,” Mr. Putin said in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi…