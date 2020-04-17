RIP Dave Dilegge (Updated)

Dave Dilegge passed away Saturday morning. It's a shock to his family and a great loss to our small wars community.

--- updated to add: Dave's obituary (with tribute wall and sympathy store) and memorial charity Best Friends. ----

It would be wrong to under-value what so very many contributors bring to the community here, but even wronger to fail to express how very much Small Wars Journal is Dave's vision and his site. There are many contradictions in life, and SWJ is very much a community led by one man. SWJ has been Dave's his duty and labor of love since 2005, and before that its earlier incarnations in the Urban Operations Journal and the MOUT Homepage.

For now, please appreciate that his family and SWJ are very much on our heels. We will have more to say later about Dave, and about the way ahead for SWJ.

Dave's family welcome any and all writings from the community about Dave and the impact he had. Please express them via your various platforms and feel free to send a link or a separate note to RIPDave@smallwarsjournal.com. That's a new address that is, for the moment, not monitored but will find its way soon.

- Bill