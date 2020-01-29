Report: US Officials Believe they Killed al Qaeda Leader in Yemen Airstrike by Tal Axelrod - The Hill

U.S. officials reportedly believe they killed the leader of al Qaeda's branch in Yemen using an airstrike.

The New York Times, citing three current and former American officials, reported that the administration is confident that the al Qaeda leader, Qassim al-Rimi, was killed in a January airstrike in Yemen but has not yet confirmed the death.

President Trump highlighted reports of al-Rimi's death on Saturday, retweeting a reporter and a member of a group that tracks terrorists online who had posted about al-Rimi’s apparent killing…