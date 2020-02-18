PRISM Vol. 8, No. 3 (January 2020) Now Online

Featured Articles

The Worst Possible Day: U.S. Telecommunications and Huawei

By Thomas Donahue

As a global power, the United States must be able to sustain military forces and project power anywhere in the world, even in the face of resistance from a sophisticated adversary with the ability to infiltrate or disrupt telecommunications and other critical infrastructure within the United States, in space, under the ocean, and in other regions of the world. Policy must consider the worst possible day, not the routine day.

Strategic Competition for Emerging Military Technologies: Comparative Paths and Patterns

By Michael Raska

One of the most pressing issues in contemporary international relations is the expectation of a new era of intensifying strategic competition, characterized by the confluence of political, economic, and military-technological competitions in the context of major shifts in the global security environment.1 At the forefront of this growing strategic rivalry is the contest for future supremacy over global security and economic institutional grids between the world’s major military powers—the United States, China, and to a lesser degree, Russia.

Minds at War: China’s Pursuit of Military Advantage through Cognitive Science and Biotechnology

By Elsa B. Kania

The United States is starting to confront unprecedented challenges to the military and technological superiority that it has enjoyed in recent history. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) is emerging as a powerhouse across a range of emerging technologies, and Chinese leaders recognize today’s technological revolution as a critical, even historic, opportunity to achieve strategic advantage. As Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and Commander-in-Chief of the CMC Joint Operations Center, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) General Secretary Xi Jinping has highlighted the importance of military innovation to “keep pace with the times” (与时俱进) and adapt to the global revolution in military affairs.

The Ethics of Acquiring Disruptive Technologies: Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Weapons, and Decision Support Systems

By C. Anthony Pfaff

Reluctance to develop AI applications for military purposes is not going to go away as the development, acquisition, and employment of these systems challenge the traditional norms associated with not just war­fighting but morality in general. Meanwhile, as the debate rages, adversaries of the United States who do not have these ethical concerns continue with their development. China, for example, has vowed to be the leader in AI by 2030. No one should have any illusions that the Chinese will not use this dominance for military as well as civilian purposes. So, to maintain parity, if not advantage, DOD has little choice but to proceed with the development and employment of artificially intelligent systems. As it does so, ethical concerns will continue to arise, potentially excluding important expertise for their development. To include this expertise, DOD needs to confront these concerns upfront.

Other Articles

Cyber Physical Systems: The Coming Singularity

By Marty Trevino

Directed Energy Weapons Are Real . . . And Disruptive

By Henry “Trey” Obering, III

Redefining Neuroweapons: Emerging Capabilities in Neuroscience and Neurotechnology

By Joseph DeFranco, Diane DiEuliis, and James Giordano

Killing Me Softly: Competition in Artificial Intelligence and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

By Norine MacDonald and George Howell

The Challenges Facing 21st Century Military Modernization

By Bernard F.W. Loo

A Small State Perspective on the Evolving Nature of Cyber Conflict: Lessons from Singapore

By Eugene E.G. Tan

“Thinking About What Could Be” An Interview with General John M. Murray, Commanding General, Army Futures Command

By Michael Miklaucic

The Future of Leadership: Rise of Automation, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence

Reviewed by Ronald Sanders