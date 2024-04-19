Political warfare: the obvious choice against our Maginot Line by Matt Armstrong

Access the entire essay by Matt Armstrong HERE.

This is just another great essay from one of our nation's true experts on all things related public diplomacy, information and influence, psychological operations ,and political warfare, Matt Armstrong.



Hopefully this will make the light bulb go on in the minds of some:

Even if you’re not interested in political warfare, political warfare may be interested in you. I wrote “maybe” because a neat trick of political warfare is the ability to bypass or neutralize resistance, like an island-hopping campaign.

We must get better at political warfare if we want to be successful in strategic competition.

I recommend that people read and reread this paragraph at least a dozen times.