PKSOI: Semi Annual Lesson Reports: Defense Support to Stabilization (DSS)

The US Army Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute (PKSOI) has released a two-volume collection on lessons learned for Defense Support to Stabilization or activities related to logistical support, supplies, and servicfes for federal agencies involved in stabilization activities. The Global Fragility Act of 2019 outlined a US strategy to prevent conflict and promote stability in countries identified by the Department of State in partnership with other federal agencies. Among those agencies is the Department of Defense (DOD) with its relatively new interagency support authority, the Defense Support to Stabilization , or DSS. This new authority allows DOD to provide logistical support, supplies and services to other federal agencies so that critical civilian expertise can be in place quickly and efficiently for a unity of effort that the interagency may have lacked in the past.

To read these Semi-Annual Lesson Reports: Defense Support to Stabilization (DSS):

Volume I

Volume II

