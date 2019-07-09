Persian Gulf Skirmishes Force Tankers to Take Precautions Against Iran by David Hodari and Benoit Faucon – Wall Street Journal

Naval vessels are increasingly protecting oil tankers as they carry crude through one of the world’s most critical waterways after Iran threatened retaliation for the British Navy’s capture of one of its ships.

On Thursday, a British-flagged tanker transited the Strait of Hormuz under naval escort, while another vessel off the coast of Saudi Arabia delayed crude-loading and appeared to await an escort, according to London-based cargo tracker Kpler.

The unusual activity in the Persian Gulf followed an incident Wednesday, when three Iranian vessels tried to block the passage of a BP PLC-run oil tanker and were stopped from doing so by British warship HMS Montrose.

An Iranian official had earlier called for the capture of British vessels after the Royal Navy seized a tanker laden with Iranian oil allegedly bound for Syria off the coast of Gibraltar last week…