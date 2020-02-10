Pentagon Seeks to Classify Future Year Defense Spending Plans by Aaron Mehta – Defense News

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon has asked Congress to allow it to classify its Future Year Defense Program spending projections, new documents have revealed.

The FYDP numbers, which project five years into the future, are considered essential information for the public to see where the Department of Defense expects to invest in the future, and to hold the department accountable when those spending plans change.

Information on the request was published Monday by Steven Aftergood of the Federation of American Scientists. Aftergood wrote that the proposal would “make it even harder for Congress and the public to refocus and reconstruct the defense budget.”

In its request to Congress, the Pentagon wrote that an unclassified FYDP “might inadvertently reveal sensitive information,” despite the fact the numbers have been unclassified since 1989…