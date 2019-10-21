Pentagon Chief Looks to Focus on Turkey, Syria at NATO but Has Few Good Options by Idrees Ali – Reuters

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper is expected to focus on Turkey’s offensive into Syria and the fight against Islamic State when he meets NATO partners in Brussels this week, but he has limited options for both issues.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, enabling Turkish troops to attack Kurdish fighters in the area.

Since then, Trump has said he will keep a small number of troops in parts of northeastern Syria where there is oil. But Russian military police have also begun deploying on Syria’s border with Turkey under a deal with Ankara…