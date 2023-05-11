Small Wars Journal

OSS Society William J. Donovan Award Dinner Toasts

Sun, 11/05/2023 - 4:22pm

While toasts at most events seem to be pro forma, the toasts at the OSS Society's  William J. Donovan Award Dinner are of course patriotic, often are tributes to history, and are always patriotic and memorable.  It is worth taking a few minutes to listen to each of these.

 

Access all the toasts on the YouTube web page HERE or individually below.

 

 

4:05

 

A Toast to the United States of America by David Cohen

The OSS Society

 

8:15

 

 

A Toast to Our Allies by Paula Doyle

The OSS Society

 

2:42

A Toast to the Office of Strategic Services by DD/CIA David S. Cohen

The OSS Society

 

3:44

A Toast to the U.S. Intelligence Community by Lt. Gen. Patrick Hughes, USA (Ret.)

The OSS Society

 

1:25

 

A Toast to U.S. Special Operations Forces by The Hon. Michael Vickers

The OSS Society

 

4:07

 

A Toast to Our Absent and Missing Comrades by Amb. Ron Johnson

The OSS Society

 

1:08

A Toast to Gen. William J Donovan by LtGen Frank Donovan, USMC

The OSS Society