OSS Society William J. Donovan Award Dinner Toasts

While toasts at most events seem to be pro forma, the toasts at the OSS Society's William J. Donovan Award Dinner are of course patriotic, often are tributes to history, and are always patriotic and memorable. It is worth taking a few minutes to listen to each of these.
Access all the toasts on the YouTube web page HERE or individually below.
4:05
A Toast to the United States of America by David Cohen
8:15
A Toast to Our Allies by Paula Doyle
2:42
A Toast to the Office of Strategic Services by DD/CIA David S. Cohen
3:44
A Toast to the U.S. Intelligence Community by Lt. Gen. Patrick Hughes, USA (Ret.)
1:25
A Toast to U.S. Special Operations Forces by The Hon. Michael Vickers
4:07
A Toast to Our Absent and Missing Comrades by Amb. Ron Johnson
1:08
A Toast to Gen. William J Donovan by LtGen Frank Donovan, USMC