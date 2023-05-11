OSS Society William J. Donovan Award Dinner - Presentations and Acceptance Speeches

These award presentations are testaments to both the person for whom the award is named and the honoree. All are great Americans who have served our nation with great honor, integrity, courage, and distinction. Each is the epitome of selfless service. We should all be inspired to live up to their examples.
Access all the recordings can be accessed at the YouTube website HERE or accessed individually below.
7:21
Hearts Beat Strongest in Response to Noble Ideals by Charles Pinck
28:46
William J Donovan Award
13:11
17:14
11:11