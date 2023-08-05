New SWJ−El Centro Fellows and Intern: May 2023

Small Wars Journal-El Centro (SWJ–El Centro) is pleased to announce the addition of two new fellows and one intern to the Cadre of El Centro Fellows. The new fellows are Dr. Howard Campbell.and Dr. Mahmut Chengiz Dr. Howard Campbell. The new intern is Keaton O.K. Bunker.

Howard Campbell is a cultural anthropologist at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) specializing in Latin American studies with a primary focus on Mexico. He is author of Drug War Zone: Frontline Dispatches from the Streets of El Paso and Juárez and Downtown Juárez: Underworlds of Violence and Abuse.

Mahmut Cengiz is specialist in terrorism, transnational crime, and global security at the Terrorism, Transnational Crime and Corruption Center (TraCCC) and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University with both operational and academic experience.

Keaton O.K. Bunker is a young scholar pursuing an internship focusing on weaponized drone use by terrorists and related violent non-state actors in primarily French speaking regions of Africa.

Our new fellows and intern will help SWJ−El Centro expand our research by deepening our inquiries into US-Mexico border security, transnational organized crime, ands emerging drone usage by violent non-state actors.

Dr. Robert J. Bunker

Dr. Nathan P. Jones

Dr. John P. Sullivan

Senior Fellows, SWJ–El Centro