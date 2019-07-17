New Issue: US Army War College Quarterly, Parameters 49, No. 1-2 Spring-Summer 2019
A2/AD Myths: Chinese & Russian
Anti-Access Strategies in the Pacific: The United States and China by Sam J. Tangredi
Russia's A2/AD Capabilities: Real and Imagined by Keir Giles and Mathieu Boulegue
Enhancing Security & Stability
Human Security in the Arctic: Implications for the United States Army by C. Anthony Pfaff
Projecting Stability: A Deployable NATO Police Command by Massimo Pani and Karen J. Finkenbinder
On Strategic Foundations
Analogical Thinking: The Sine Qua Non for Using History Well by Richard A. Lacquement Jr.
Reconsidering Sun Tzu by John F. Sullivan