New Documentary on 2004 Madrid 11M Train Attacks Released

A new Netflix (@netflix) documentary, 11M: Terror in Madrid has been released. The 1h 32m documentary recounts the experience of survivors and insiders affected by the 11 March 2004 (3/11 or 11M) co-ordinated bombings on Madrid's commuter rail system immediately killing 191 persons and injuring over 1,800.

The film draws upon the book Al-Qaeda's Revenge: The 2004 Madrid Train Bombings by noted terrorism scholar Fernando Reinares (@F_Reinares) of the Real Instituto Elcano and Universidad Rey Juan Carlos in Madrid. The book was reviewed here at Small Wars Journal in July 2017.

Sources:

11M: Terror in Madrid. Directed by José Gómez. Netflix. 23 February 2022.

Fernando Reinares, Al-Qaeda’s Revenge: The 2004 Madrid Train Bombings, with a foreword by Bruce Riedel. Washington, DC: Woodrow Wilson Center Press; New York: Columbia University Press, January 2017.

John P. Sullivan, "Book Review - “Al-Qaeda’s Revenge: The 2004 Madrid Train Bombings.” Small Wars Journal. 6 July 2017.