New Atlantic Council Report on The Maduro Regime's Illicit Activities

"THE MADURO REGIME’S ILLICIT ACTIVITIES: A Threat to Democracy in Venezuela and Security in Latin America."

The Atlantic Council has released a report on Venezuela's joint criminal enterprise and its threat to regional security. The report written by Small Wars Journal – El Centro Fellow Douglas Farah is entitled "THE MADURO REGIME’S ILLICIT ACTIVITIES: A Threat to Democracy in Venezuela and Security in Latin America."

The report issued by the Atlantic Councl's Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center examines the Joint Criminal Enterprise inherited by the Maduro regime, the links between the regime's illicit networks and Colombian guerrillas, and the regime's reach and money laundering activities in Europe.

Source: Douglas Farah, "THE MADURO REGIME’S ILLICIT ACTIVITIES: A Threat to Democracy in Venezuela and Security in Latin America." Washington, DC: Atlantic Council. August 2020, https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/The-Maduro-Regime-Illicit-Activities-A-Threat-to-Democracy-in-Venezuela-and-Security-in-Latin-America-Final.pdf.