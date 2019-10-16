Netanyahu, a Steadfast Trump Ally, Urges U.S. to Stay Focused on Iran by Felicia Schwartz – Wall Street Journal

Following the death of Islamic State’s leader and the U.S. troop pullback from Syria, America’s closest ally in the Middle East is urging the Trump administration to keep up the pressure on their common adversary: Iran.

In recent weeks, current and former Israeli officials have repeated their calls for the U.S. to confront Tehran, even as Washington basks in the success of its recent raid targeting the head of Islamic State.

Their calls reflect broad concerns about Mr. Trump’s attitude toward Iran that have intensified in recent months, following what Israeli officials viewed as muted responses to alleged Iranian attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf, the downing of an American drone, and a September attack, attributed to Iran, that knocked out about half of Saudi Arabia’s oil output...