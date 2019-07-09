Netanyahu: Israel will 'Crush' Lebanon if Hezbollah Attacks by Herb Kenon – Jerusalem Post

Israel will inflict a “crushing” military blow on Hezbollah and Lebanon if Hezbollah dares to strike Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at Sunday's cabinet meeting.



Netanyahu's comments came in reaction to an interview Hezbollah's head Hassan Nasrallaeh gave in an interview on Friday with Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV to mark the 13th anniversary of the Second Lebanon War.

“Any war will be bigger than the 2006 war for Israel and it will put it on the brink of extinction,” Nasrallah said.



Netanyahu called Nasrallah’s comments “boastful words,” and said that if Hezbollah “dared to do something foolish and attack Israel, we would impose a crushing military blow on it and on Lebanon.”



Unlike Nasrallah, who bragged of “game-changing offensive weapons” and surprises by ground, sea and air, Netanyahu said “I do not intend to elaborate on our plans.”…