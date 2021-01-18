For anyone interested in information and influence operations this presentation from Matt Armstrong is very much worth watching. Great historical insights. We have to face the struggle for minds and wills and cast aside the idea of winning hearts and minds. And the only way we will be successful is through leadership at the very top.

The one hour 20 minute lecture is at this link HERE.

Matt's bio and presentation slides are also available at the link.

Neglected History, Forgotten Lessons: The Struggle for Minds and Wills Relies on Leadership First, Organization Second

Speaker: Armstrong, M. (PhD Student, Defence Studies Department, King’s College London)

Date: 14 January 2021