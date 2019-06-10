Nearly 100 Killed, 19 Missing in Central Mali Village Massacre by Serge Daniel and Kassim Traore – Agence France-Presse

Bamako (AFP) - Nearly 100 people were killed in a gruesome overnight attack on a village in central Mali, in the latest violence to strike the fragile region, authorities said Monday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the massacre, targeting a village inhabited by the Dogon community, bore the hallmarks of tit-for-tat ethnic attacks that have claimed hundreds of lives.

It came less than three months after nearly 160 members of the Fulani ethnic group were slaughtered by a group identified as Dogon…