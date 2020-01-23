NATO Eyes Troop Reductions in Afghanistan as U.S. Draws Down by Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Julian E. Barnes – New York Times

Some members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are considering withdrawing thousands of their forces from Afghanistan once the United States begins to officially cut its own presence in the country, according to American and European officials.

The Trump administration’s decision to eventually reduce its own forces from roughly 12,000 troops to around 8,500 has triggered a debate within the 29-country alliance, as well as with other nations contributing troops to the international force deployed to Afghanistan. While some countries believe they need to reduce their forces, others, including Germany and Italy, believe their forces could remain under certain conditions…