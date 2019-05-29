May / June 2019 Combatting Terrorism Center’s 'Sentinel' Now Online

May / June 2019 Combatting Terrorism Center’s Sentinel

Terrorism on the Teardrop Island: Understanding the Easter 2019 Attacks in Sri Lanka by Amarnath Amarasingam

Options for Dealing with Islamic State Foreign Fighters Currently Detained in Syria by Brian Michael Jenkins

A View from the CT Foxhole: Vidhya Ramalingam, Co-Founder, Moonshot CVE by Paul Cruickshank

Terrorist Attacks Against Jewish Targets in the West (2012-2019): The Atlantic Divide Between European and American Attackers by Mitchell D. Silber

The Guerrilla ‘Caliph’: Speeches that Bookend the Islamic State’s ‘Caliphate’ Era by Haroro J. Ingram, Craig Whiteside, Charlie Winter