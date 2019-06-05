The Marine Corps Advisor Company (MCAC) – SOF News

The Marine Corps Advisor Company or MCAC is a new unit that has been established to provide trained and capable military advisors to work with foreign militaries and security forces of partner nations. The MCAC units will focus exclusively on training, equipping, and deploying military advisor teams that will operate around the world.

Eventually there will be four Marine Corps Advisor Companies. The first two MCACs – part of the Marine Corps reserves – were formally activated on June 7, 2019 at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) – MCAC Alpha and MCAC Bravo. Both MCACs will provide Marine Corps Advisor Teams (MCATs) to conduct the Security Force Assistance mission with partner nation militaries at or above the brigade level.

Marines who are assigned to the MCACs will attend the four-week long Marine Advisor Course at the Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group (MCSCG). the MCSCG carries out foreign military training and cooperation as well as training Marine advisors in culture, foreign weapons handling, force protection, and other advisor skills. The MCSCG was stood up in 2012…