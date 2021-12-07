Access the Mad Scientist Blog HERE.

JULY 12, 2021 BY USER 339. Young Minds on Competition and Conflict

[Editor’s Note: Army Mad Scientist leveraged age diversity in the subject webinar, part of this year’s series of Competition and Conflict virtual events – exploring our adversaries’ views on Competition, Crisis, Conflict, and Change. On 6 May 2021, the following panel of prominent and diverse young minds from the national security arena shared their ideas about the future of Competition and Conflict for the next decade:

Jessica Budlong – Founder and Executive Director of the Nuclear Fusion Project; Communications Assistant at University of Denver; Former Research Intern at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation

MAJ Amos Fox – Executive Officer, 3rd Squadron, 4th Special Forces Assistance Brigade; School of Advanced Military Studies graduate and COL Tom Felts award winner

CPT Lauren Hansen-Armendariz – Deputy Chief of Innovation, 101st Airborne Division; Intelligence Officer

Evanna Hu – CEO, Partner at Omelas; Technologist; Information Environment Subject Matter Expert; Lecturer; Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council

MAJ Michael Kanaan – Active duty Air Force AI Expert; Author of “T-Minus AI;” Director of Operations, Department of the Air Force / MIT Artificial Intelligence; Former Co-Chair of AI, U.S. Air Force

Jimmy Zhang – Policy Analyst, Emerging Threats at Department of Homeland Security; Director, National Security Programs at Embolden; Former International Affairs Specialist at Department of Justice

Today’s post highlights the insights gleaned from their panel discussion — Read on!]