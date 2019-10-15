Loss of U.S. Intelligence Collection from Syria Withdrawal Threatens Fight Against ISIS by Shawn Snow – Military Times

The rapid withdrawal of American troops from Syria is stoking the concerns of Congress and former U.S. defense officials who warn the limited American presence and abandonment of an ally will stymie intelligence collection efforts.

Human intelligence networks driven by U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces may all but collapse following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria ahead of a Turkish assault to drive out the Kurdish-led militia.

And limited troop presence in the war torn region coupled with a congested airspace over northern Syria could hamper U.S. air collection assets and loitering surveillance times over suspected ISIS targets.

U.S. ISR assets are still operating over the skies of northeastern Syria, according to a senior U.S. defense official…