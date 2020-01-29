London Police Shoot Man Dead After Terror-Related Stabbing Attack by Max Colchester - Wall Street Journal

British police Sunday said they shot dead a man after two people were stabbed in south London in what U.K. authorities described as a terrorism-related attack.

London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the attack, which took place early on Sunday afternoon, was “Islamist-related” and that the attacker had been wearing a hoax suicide vest. The man had recently been released from prison after serving half of a three-year sentence for distributing terrorist material, according to one government official.

“An investigation is taking place at pace to establish the full facts of what happened, and the Government will provide all necessary support to the police and security services as this work goes on,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Mr. Johnson has said his government will tighten legislation to ensure those convicted for terror aren’t released early from prison.

The stabbings occurred on a busy main street in Lambeth, a borough in the south of the capital…