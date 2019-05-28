The Last War—and the Next?: Learning the Wrong Lessons From Iraq (Pre-release Book Review) by John Finer – Foreign Affairs
Earlier this year, the U.S. Army published two volumes that amount to the most comprehensive official history of the Iraq war. They cover the conflict’s most important episodes: the U.S. invasion in 2003, the death spiral into civil war that took shape in the aftermath, the more hopeful period that began with the surge of U.S. forces in 2007, and the withdrawal that saw the last U.S. forces leave Iraq at the end of 2011.
Blandly titled The U.S. Army in the Iraq War and based on 30,000 pages of newly declassified documents, the study recounts a litany of familiar but still infuriating blunders on Washington’s part: failing to prepare for the invasion’s aftermath, misunderstanding Iraqi culture and politics and sidelining or ignoring genuine experts, disbanding the Iraqi army and evicting Baath Party members from the government, ignoring and even denying the rise of sectarian violence, and sapping momentum by rotating troops too frequently…
Comments
The conclusion of our…
The conclusion of our article above:
BEGIN QUOTE
The authors of the U.S. Army’s official history of the Iraq war warn that “above all, the United States must not repeat the errors of previous wars in assuming that the conflict was an anomaly with few useful lessons.” Although history is often abused and all conflicts are different, that still seems to be sound advice. But following it requires, at a minimum, some agreement on what those lessons are. Eroding the tenuous consensus on what went wrong in Iraq makes another damaging conflict more likely.
END QUOTE
Generally speaking, there would seem to be two types of wars that we need to consider here: (a) A "realist"-type war, for example, as with President G.H.W. Bush and Iraq cir. 1990. And (b) an "idealist"-type war, for example, as with President G.W. Bush and Iraq cir. 2003.
In the "realist"-type war of "Papa" Bush with Iraq cir. 1990:
a. Neither regime change nor "changing entire societies"/"transforming the Greater Middle East" was envisioned and thus,
b. Invasion, long-term occupation, long-term and adverse engagement with neighboring nations (who also did not want to be "transformed") and long-term and adverse engagement with rival great powers (concerned with their "spheres of influence"); these were not envision nor considered necessary. (ALL of these such missions requiring [a] HUGE numbers of military forces [b] engaged for undetermined/unending long period of time?)
However, in the "idealist"-type war of "Son" Bush with Iraq cir. 2003:
a. Regime change and "changing entire societies"/"transforming the Greater Middle East;" this WAS, in fact, the name of the game and, thus,
b. Invasion, long-term occupation, long-term and adverse engagement of neighboring nations and long-term and adverse engagement of rival great powers; these SHOULD have been contemplated, understood, planned and prepared for.
(Q: Why was this not done, in the "idealist"-type war of "Son" Bush in Iraq cir. 2003?
A: Because of belief in such things as the overwhelming appeal of our way of life, our way of governance, etc. -- aka "universal western values" and the "end of history" (American style) thinking that prevailed at that time. From this point-of-view, the populations of the Greater Middle East (et. al), thus "liberated" from their western way of life-denying rulers and regimes -- these such now "liberated" populations would "greet us with flowers." This, making a long-term occupation, and dealing forcefully with neighboring rulers/rival great powers, generally unnecessary. From the "lessons learned" report that we are discussing here:
"The second major assumption influencing planning for Iraq, promoted by Wolfowitz and others, was that the United States and its partners could liberate Iraq rather than occupy it, much as they had liberated France in 1945. Defense leaders thought that Iraqis who were not loyal to the Ba’athist regime would welcome U.S. and allied forces with parades, flag-waving, and an eagerness for democratic government. These expectations were reinforced by members of the Iraqi expatriate community in exile such as Iraqi National Congress leader Ahmad Chalabi.")
Bottom Line Thought -- Based on the Above:
Based on the information I have provided above, with regard to our current problems with Iran (made up, exaggerated and/or actual), President Trump and his cabinet SHOULD understand that no one (populations, neighboring rulers and regimes, rival great powers, etc.) is going to "greet us with flowers" and, thus,
a. He should prepare to act against Iran more in the fashion of President G.H.W. Bush versus Iraq cir. 1990? (Wherein, no invasion, no long-term occupation, no long-term and adverse engagement with neighboring nations, and no long-term and adverse engagement with rival great powers is generally necessary?) Or:
b. He should prepare to act against Iran more as per the U.S. in Europe and Japan (and indeed throughout the world) during WWII and the Old Cold War.
(Wherein, invasion, long-term occupation, long-term and adverse engagement with neighboring nations, and long-term and adverse engagement with rival great powers was the name of the game?)