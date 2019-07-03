Kushner Calls on Palestinians to Reengage With U.S. Peace Plan by Dov Lieber – Wall Street Journal

President Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner called on the Palestinians to reengage with the administration’s peace efforts in the Middle East, stressing they would benefit from the plan’s economic assistance only after agreeing to its yet undisclosed political demands.

The Palestinian leadership boycotted a U.S.-led conference in Bahrain last week that showcased the White House’s plan to attract $50 billion in grants, loans and other aid to revitalize the Palestinian economy.

The Palestinians, who have scorned U.S. peace efforts since the Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017, have described the economic portion of the plan as a bribe to give up their political aspirations of an independent Palestinian state…