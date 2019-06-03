Kurds Return Six ISIS-Affiliated Americans to U.S. From Syria by Nazih Osseiran and Isabel Coles – Wall Street Journal

Repatriation of women and children shows how Trump administration is willing to take a different tack than some of its allies.

Kurdish authorities in northeast Syria transferred to the U.S. six Americans belonging to a group of several thousand foreigners captured on the battlefield as Islamic State was driven out of its last stronghold.

The autonomous administration that controls northeast Syria didn’t disclose the identities of the two American women and four children. It said they had been handed over in response to a request from the U.S. government.

Kurdish officials declined to discuss the matter on Tuesday, saying the U.S. had told them not to reveal further details. Kamal Akef, a spokesman for the autonomous administration’s foreign-relations department, confirmed they were “wives and children of the members of the Daesh organization,” using another name for Islamic State…