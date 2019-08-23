Israel Targets Palestinian Group’s Base in Lebanon by Nazih Osseiran and Dov Lieber - Wall Street Journal

Israeli aircraft struck a Palestinian group’s base in eastern Lebanon, Lebanon’s state news agency said, an attack that escalates tensions as Israel expands efforts to push back against Iran and its allies in the region.

Three strikes hit a compound in the Bekaa Valley near Syria’s border on Monday that was being used by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a group backed by both Tehran and Damascus, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. No one was injured, but the strikes caused some material damage, the agency said.

Israel didn’t confirm the strikes. It rarely comments on airstrikes carried out abroad to maintain plausible deniability. The Lebanese government didn’t immediately comment on the strikes…