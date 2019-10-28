Is Israel Equipped to Win a War Against Iran by Anna Ahronheim – Jerusalem Post

Tensions are rising between Israel and Iran and senior Israeli defense officials are warning of increased threats posed by the Islamic Republic. Israel needs to be prepare for war, but one question has to be asked: Does the IDF have what it needs to win?



In an attempt to degrade the Iranian threats, Israel has been carrying out a war-between-wars campaign since 2013 against Iranian and Hezbollah targets. This past year saw the most operational activity in that campaign since it began, on all borders and beyond.

It’s an effective campaign, but the increased instability in the Middle East as well as Iran’s continued work on their long-range precision missile project, has led the IDF to assess that the chances for direct confrontation has gone up significantly.



Despite the fact that Israel’s enemies are not interested in war, the IDF has “increased it’s pace of preparations” for confrontation, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi told journalists on Wednesday. “On both the northern and southern fronts the situation is tense and fragile and deteriorate into a confrontation,” he said…