Iraq Curfews, Shootings as 19 Die in anti-Government Rallies by Qassim Abdul-Zahra - Associated Press

Iraqi security forces fired live bullets and tear gas against protesters in Baghdad on Thursday, despite a curfew that was announced in the Iraqi capital hours earlier amid deadly violence gripping the country and anti-government protests that killed 19 people this week.

In a desperate attempt to quell the protests, which were in part spurred by woes over deteriorating economy and lack of jobs and services, authorities have cut Internet access across much of Iraq.

Before dawn, explosions were heard inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, home to government offices and foreign embassies. The U.S.-led coalition said an investigation is underway, adding that no coalition forces or assets were hit…