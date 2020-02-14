As Iran’s Leaders Contract Coronavirus, Doubts Emerge Over National Tally by Sune Engel Rasmussen and Aresu Eqbali - Wall Street Journal

Coronavirus infections among Iran’s senior leaders are raising questions over the extent of an outbreak that has become a flashpoint in the world-wide spread of the virus.

A week after Iranian authorities confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in the country, at least 34 people have died among 388 confirmed cases, the health ministry said Friday.

But the number of Iranian officials who have tested positive for the virus has drawn attention to the official statistics, with some researchers suggesting the number of infections is far higher—possibly in the tens of thousands…