Iran Calls on Britain to Release Oil Tanker, Avoid ‘Dangerous and Unclear Game’

Iran Calls on Britain to Release Oil Tanker, Avoid ‘Dangerous and Unclear Game’ by Erin Cunningham and Michael Birnbaum – Washington Post

Iran called on Britain on Friday to release an Iranian supertanker seized off the coast of ­Gibraltar last week, warning British authorities against playing a “dangerous and unclear” game.

“We call on [Britain] to release the oil tanker as soon as possible, because it would be in the interests of everyone,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

He questioned the legal basis for the ship’s detention, which authorities in Gibraltar said was a lawful seizure. Gibraltar is a British territory, and Britain’s royal marines assisted in the operation to apprehend the vessel in the Mediterranean last week…

