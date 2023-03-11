​Editor's letter, Editorial board members, and table of contents for the first volume are below

Letter from the Editors Welcome to the inaugural issue of Inter Populum: The Journal of Irregular Warfare and Special Operations. A product of the Competitive Statecraft Initiative at Arizona State University, this publication aims to be a central voice in the scholarly literature on issues related to special operations, irregular warfare (IW), and importantly, the intersection between the two. Inter Populum is a peer-reviewed academic journal for the scholar and practitioner—a place to explore everything from lessons learned through historical case studies, to current best practices, to the nature of future conflict. We are very excited to introduce what we hope will become the central medium for discussion, debate, and the collegial exchange of ideas among the IW and special operations communities of interest. Inter Populum is Latin for “among the people.” In 2005, General Rupert Smith coined a phrase when he postulated that rather than large-scale, interstate wars between nation- states, the twenty-first century would be dominated by “wars among the people.”1 Of course, there have been wars among the people as long as there have been people, and it remains to be seen whether we can avoid a great power war in this century, but the human domain is the principal concern of both IW and special operations, and is therefore the particular focus of this journal. U.S. doctrine has long recognized that the defining feature of IW is the struggle for control over or support of relevant populations. Most recently, the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff define IW as “a struggle among state and non-state actors to influence populations and affect legitimacy.”2 The 2020 Summary of the Irregular Warfare Annex to the National Defense Strategy emphasized the relevance of IW in great power competition as well as its economical aspect, and committed the Department of Defense (DOD) to mastering it as a core competency.3 A more expansive definition of IW, one perhaps better suited to current and future strategic competition, is offered by defense expert Seth Jones. He states that IW “refers to activities short of conventional and nuclear warfare that are designed to expand a country’s influence and legitimacy, as well as to weaken its adversaries.”4 We encourage and look forward to vigorous debate on the scope and continually evolving character of IW in future issues of Inter Populum. Special operations—from direct, time-sensitive, and discrete “surgical strikes” to indirect, longer-term “special warfare”—have long been considered critical to conducting or countering IW. However, as the Summary of the Irregular Warfare Annex to the National Defense Strategy5 made abundantly clear, one myth in need of shattering is that IW is coterminous with counterterrorism (CT), that Special Operations Forces (SOF) own the CT mission, and therefore SOF are the only ones who can play a meaningful role in IW. Nothing could be further from the truth. CT is only one of the military missions under the IW umbrella, and conventional forces play a critical role in all of them. More broadly, IW can be considered the military contribution to competitive statecraft, which demands a coordinated and synchronized whole-of-government/whole-of-society approach in which interagency and cross-sector partners play a central and, in many cases, leading role. Thus, Inter Populum intends to focus on the nexus between IW and special operations, as well as

the integration of these military activities with those of other government agencies, civil society, and the private sector. In doing so, Inter Populum will drive the analysis, reflection, and conversations necessary to reconceptualize IW for an era of strategic competition.

Inter Populum will publish two online issues per year, with both issues combined into one printed volume annually. Copies will be made available across the DOD, to other government agencies, academic institutions, and many other stakeholders.

We look forward to establishing Inter Populum as the locus of professional exploration, discussion, and debate on IW, special operations, and their role in strategic competition. But we cannot do it without support from readers and contributors. Please consider submitting your own work for publication in an upcoming issue. Thank you, and welcome to the discussion.

Christopher Marsh, Fort Liberty, NC James Kiras, Maxwell AFB, AL Ryan Shaw, Tempe, AZ

Endnotes

1 Rupert Smith, The Utility of Force: The Art of War in the Modern World (London: Allen Lane, 2005).

2 Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joint Warfighting: Reference Copy, JP 1, Volume 1 (Washington, D.C.: Joint Chiefs of Staff, 2020), GL-4.

3 Department of Defense, Summary of the Irregular Warfare Annex to the National Defense Strategy

(Washington, D.C.: Department of Defense, 2020), 1.

4 Seth Jones, Three Dangerous Men: Russia, China, Iran and the Rise of Irregular Warfare (New York: W.W. Norton, 2021), 11.

5 Department of Defense, Summary of the Irregular Warfare Annex.

INTER POPULUM:

The Journal of Irregular Warfare and Special Operations

Inter Populum: The Journal of Irregular Warfare and Special Operations, published by Arizona State University, is an academically rigorous, peer reviewed publication focused on furthering studies, thought, and discussion on special operations and irregular warfare topics. It is published once a year in print (ISSN: 2836-5496), and twice a year online (ISSN: 2836-6034).

To request a printed copy or inquire about publication consideration, contact our team at interpopulum@asu.edu.

EDITORIAL BOARD

Editors:

Christopher Marsh, U.S. National Defense University, christopher.marsh.civ@ndu.edu James Kiras, U.S. Air Force School of Advanced Air and Space Studies, james.kiras@us.af.mil Ryan Shaw, Arizona State University, Ryan.Shaw.1@asu.edu

Managing Editor:

Lisa Sheldon

Book Review Editor:

Mark Grzegorzewski, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, grzegorm@erau.edu

Editorial Board

Leo Blanken, Naval Postgraduate School



Patricia Blocksome, Joint Special Operations University



Paul Brister, U.S. Naval War College



Carolyne Davidson, U.S. National Defense University



David Ellis, New College of Florida



Nikolas Gvosdev, U.S. Naval War College



Will Irwin, Joint Special Operations University



Jaroslaw Jablonski, Joint Special Operations University



Martijn Kitzen, Netherlands Defence Academy



Nina Kollars, U.S. Naval War College



Jeffrey Kubiak, Arizona State University



Ken Gleiman, Arizona State University



David Maxwell, Center for Asia Pacific Strategy



Mark Moyar, Hillsdale College



Aleksandra Nesic, U.S. Department of State



David Oakley, University of South Florida



Ulrica Pettersson, Swedish Defence University



Linda Robinson, RAND Corporation



Richard Schultz, Fletcher School, Tufts University



Kalev Sepp, Naval Postgraduate School



Emily Stranger, Indiana University-Bloomington



Table of Contents Articles Like a Bolt from the Blue: Relative Superiority and the Coup de Main Assault on the Caen Canal and River Orne Bridges, 6 June 1944

by Michael J. Mooney........................................................................................ 1

Ten Surprising Lessons for Special Operations Forces from the First Eighteen Months of Putin’s Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine

by Thomas R. Searle, Christopher Marsh, and Brian Petit.................................. 41

Special Operations in the 21st Century: Revisiting the Falklands War

by Matthew Miller........................................................................................... 57

Fighting Danger at Sea: The Quest for Speed in Special Operations

by Rikke Haugegaard....................................................................................... 69

Dynamic Ethical Decision-Making and its Importance to Special Operations

by Robert M. Mitchell...................................................................................... 93

Counterterrorism is Strategic Competition

by Thomas R. Searle....................................................................................... 101

Book Reviews

Phoenix Rising: From the Ashes of Desert One to the Rebirth of U.S. Special Operations by Keith M. Nightingale

Reviewed by William “Stone” Holden............................................................. 111

Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World by David Epstein

Reviewed by Luke Talian............................................................................... 115

Special Forces Interpreter: An Afghan on Operations with the Coalition

by Eddie Idrees

Reviewed by Laura Stenger............................................................................ 119

Airpower in the War Against ISIS by Benjamin S. Lambeth

Reviewed by James Kiras............................................................................... 123

The Recruiter: Spying and the Lost Art of American Intelligence

by Douglas London

Reviewed by David P. Oakley......................................................................... 125

Military Reconnaissance: The Eyes and Ears of the Army

by Alexander Stilwell

Reviewed by Hugh Sutherland........................................................................ 127

Death in the Highlands: The Siege of Special Forces Camp Plei Mei

by J. Keith Saliba

Reviewed by Timothy Heck........................................................................... 131

Grey Wars: A Contemporary History of U.S. Special Operations

by N.W. Collins

Reviewed by Angelica Vallario....................................................................... 133

The RAF and Tribal Control: Airpower and Irregular Warfare Between the World Wars by Richard D. Newton

Reviewed by Joseph Whittington.................................................................... 137