Insider Attack on 7th Group Involved Two ANP Shooters by Kyle Rempfer and Howard Altman - Army Times

After a meeting with key leaders Feb. 8 at military headquarters in the Sherzad district of Nangarhar province, members of 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group were ready to leave, but helicopters supposed to ferry them out were delayed, according to a military source.

As the troops waited, two Afghan National Police opened fire with M-249 light machine guns, according to the source, speaking anonymously as he was not authorized to talk to the media.

The two ANP killed Sgt. 1st Class Antonio R. Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Sgt. 1st Class Javier J. Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas. The ANP wounded six other U.S. troops before being killed, the source said…