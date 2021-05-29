Infographic: The Narco Hybrid-Threat – An Analysis of Case Studies

This infographic expands upon the discussion of hybrid threats found in Paulina Rios Maya's paper "The Narco Hybrid-Threat" at Small Wars Journal. That paper posited that the rapid development of tactics used by Mexican narco-cartels has allowed these organisations to build a solid structure of influence. Those entities have amplified their efforts to coerce the state while increasing their capacity to dislocate social life and erode state institutions. Her paper concluded that criminal cartel's posed hybrid threats.

The infographic can be viewed at Paulina Rios Maya and Laurence Raine. "Infographic: The Narco Hybrid-Threat – An Analysis of Case Studies" at Academia.edu. The original source is Paulina Rios Maya, "The Narco Hybrid-Threat." Small Wars Journal. 18 March 2021.