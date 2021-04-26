Indigenous Approach Podcast: 1st Special Forces Group - Preferred Partners in INDOPACOM

A discussion between the Commander of 1st Special Forces Group and the 1st Special Forces Command Chief of Staff on the role of Army SOF in INDOPACOM

COL Ed Croot, the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) Chief of Staff sits down with the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) Commander, COL Ryan Ehrler. They discuss the importance of relationships spanning across the Indo-Pacific and why 1st SFG is "First in Asia".



Col. Ryan Ehrler is the commander of 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), which is regionally-aligned with the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. A graduate of both the U.S. Naval War College and U.S. Army War College, Col. Ehrler previously served as 1st SFG(A)’s deputy commander and has numerous deployments across the Middle East, to include Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, as well as North and West Africa.

