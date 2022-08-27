By Oren Liebermann, CNN

Truth in advertising from the acknowledgments of the Resistance Operating Concept, giving credit where credit is due. Note that per Cohen and Gooch all military failures are a result of a failure to learn, failure to learn, and failure to anticipate. This is an example of anticipation and having foresight.

The Resistance Operating Concept (ROC) originated as an initial effort under the guidance of Major

General Michael Repass, Commander, Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR). Mr. Byron

Harper took that guidance and began the Resistance Seminar Series in 2014, supported by the next SOCEUR

Commander, Major General Gregory Lengyel. They had the foresight to realize that it was necessary for the

United States and our allies to have a common understanding of national resistance, and cooperate in planning

for such an eventuality, based on Russian actions that continue today. Though developed with European

partners, this concept has worldwide application.

