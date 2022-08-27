How Ukraine is using resistance warfare developed by the US to fight back against Russia
By Oren Liebermann, CNN
Updated 2:02 AM ET, Sat August 27, 2022
Truth in advertising from the acknowledgments of the Resistance Operating Concept, giving credit where credit is due. Note that per Cohen and Gooch all military failures are a result of a failure to learn, failure to learn, and failure to anticipate. This is an example of anticipation and having foresight.
The Resistance Operating Concept (ROC) originated as an initial effort under the guidance of Major
General Michael Repass, Commander, Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR). Mr. Byron
Harper took that guidance and began the Resistance Seminar Series in 2014, supported by the next SOCEUR
Commander, Major General Gregory Lengyel. They had the foresight to realize that it was necessary for the
United States and our allies to have a common understanding of national resistance, and cooperate in planning
for such an eventuality, based on Russian actions that continue today. Though developed with European
partners, this concept has worldwide application.
https://www.jsou.edu/Press/
Note this excerpt from the CNN piece below which will be controversial for some. But the ROC can support "unconventional deterrence" (per Bob Jones USSOCOM, J5) and for deterrence to work the enemy must know the threat he faces. And unconventional deterrence should become the third pillar of integrated deterrence: (1) nuclear deterrence, (2) conventional deterrence, and (3) unconventional deterrence. (See HERE.)
The existence of the resistance doctrine and parts of the planning around resistance is intentionally public, explained Stringer, intended to act as a deterrent against a potential attack, one more aimed at Russia's favored hybrid warfare instead of traditional military and nuclear deterrence. But the details of the plans and the organization within a country are tightly held.