Let's have a debate on this: "House’s ‘Irregular Warfare’ Provision Risks Unintended War" Is it dangerous or will this allow the proper focus on irregular warfare?
Perhaps we need a Functional Center for Irregular Warfare Security Studies to educate the force, the interagency and the public.

House version of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act would expand the U.S. military’s ability to use proxy forces for “irregular warfare” operations against Iran, North Korea, Russia, and China.
I have been waiting my whole career for authorities to focus on north Korea. We will get permissions though?
Tue, 11/30/2010 - 8:17pm
Irregular Warfare on the Korean Peninsula
Thoughts on Irregular Threats for north Korea Post-Conflict and Post-Collapse:
Understanding Them to Counter Them
by Colonel David S. Maxwell
House’s ‘Irregular Warfare’ Provision Risks Unintended War
It’s not clear how many of the lawmakers who passed the House defense policy bill were aware of a dangerous provision in it.
BRENNAN CENTER FOR JUSTICE
AUGUST 1, 2022 11:05 AM ET