House’s ‘Irregular Warfare’ Provision Risks Unintended War

Mon, 08/01/2022 - 4:06pm
Let's have a debate on this: "House’s ‘Irregular Warfare’ Provision Risks Unintended War" Is it dangerous or will this allow the proper focus on irregular warfare? 
 
Access the article HERE.
 
Perhaps we need a Functional Center for Irregular Warfare Security Studies to educate the force, the interagency and the public.
 
Excerpt:
 
House version of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act would expand the U.S. military’s ability to use proxy forces for “irregular warfare” operations against Iran, North Korea, Russia, and China.

I have been waiting my whole career for authorities to focus on north Korea. We will get permissions though?

Tue, 11/30/2010 - 8:17pm
Irregular Warfare on the Korean Peninsula

Thoughts on Irregular Threats for north Korea Post-Conflict and Post-Collapse:

Understanding Them to Counter Them

by Colonel David S. Maxwell

https://smallwarsjournal.com/jrnl/art/irregular-warfare-on-the-korean-peninsula

https://smallwarsjournal.com/blog/journal/docs-temp/609-maxwell.pdf

 

It’s not clear how many of the lawmakers who passed the House defense policy bill were aware of a dangerous provision in it.

