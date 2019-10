Hong Kong: Transport Paralysed in Clampdown on Rioters – BBC News

Most of Hong Kong's metro system remains shut after a day which saw stations and businesses attacked in violent anti-government protests.

Only the Airport Express remained open as protesters began fresh demonstrations in the autonomous Chinese territory.

Chief executive Carrie Lam has defended her decision to invoke emergency powers in order to restore order.

Hong Kong had been through a "very dark night" of "extreme violence", she said...