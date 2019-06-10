Hong Kong Extradition Bill: Protesters Return to Streets Despite Suspension – BBC News

Hundreds of thousands of people are protesting in Hong Kong against a controversial extradition bill, despite the bill having been suspended.

The densely-packed crowds are demanding that the bill - which would allow extradition from Hong Kong to mainland China - be completely scrapped.

The region's leader, Carrie Lam, on Sunday apologised for causing "disputes in society" over the bill.

A day earlier she delayed the bill plans after mass protests this week.

Many protesters, who fear increased Chinese influence over Hong Kong, are calling on Ms Lam to resign over the unrest…