‘Greyhound’ Trailer Puts Tom Hanks at the Helm of a Nazi-Hunting WWII Destroyer

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks has traded in the beloved red cardigan of Fred Rogers for a Navy captain’s uniform in the first trailer for the World War II thriller “Greyhound.”

Sony Pictures dropped the trailer Thursday, showcasing Hanks as Capt. Ernest Krause, a first-time commander assigned the perilous task of a trans-Atlantic escort of a convoy of merchant ships, a mission that quickly goes awry after his destroyer, the fictional USS Keeling, is plunged into the Battle of the Atlantic.

