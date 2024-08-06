Small Wars Journal–El Centro has released a new e-book. This Small Wars Journal–El Centro e-book, Gang and Cartel Book Reviews edited by Robert J. Bunker and John P. Sullivan, contains thirty-four book reviews published at Small Wars Journal between November 2018 and May 2024. In addition to the reviews, it contains a preface by Daniel Weisz Argomedo, as well as an introduction and conclusion by the editors.

Robert J. Bunker and John P. Sullivan, Editors, Gang and Cartel Book Reviews. Virtual: Small Wars Journal−El Centro E-Book, June 2024.