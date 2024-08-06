Small Wars Journal

Gang and Cartel Book Reviews

  1. Blog
Sat, 06/08/2024 - 1:34am

Small Wars Journal–El Centro has released a new e-book. This Small Wars Journal–El Centro e-book, Gang and Cartel Book Reviews edited by Robert J. Bunker and John P. Sullivan, contains thirty-four book reviews published at Small Wars Journal between November 2018 and May 2024. In addition to the reviews, it contains a preface by Daniel Weisz Argomedo, as well as an introduction and conclusion by the editors. 

Gang and Cartel Book Reviews

 

Robert J. Bunker and John P. Sullivan, Editors, Gang and Cartel Book Reviews. Virtual: Small Wars Journal−El Centro E-Book, June 2024.

Categories: El Centro