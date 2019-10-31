France Can Lead Europe and Save Syria’s Kurds by Bernard-Henri Lévy – Wall Street Journal

Nothing remains to be said about the American abandonment of Syrian Kurdistan. But what about Europe?

Is not Europe also responsible for the fate of our most dependable allies in the war against Islamic State? Is it not at least as affected by the strategic and moral disaster of leaving the field open for Turkey, Iran, Russia and the thousands of jihadists the Kurds had been holding, who are now in the hands of Bashar Assad and Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

And does Europe not possess the means, with its 500 million inhabitants and 28 national armies, to take up the gauntlet, to step in for the 2,000 Special Forces troops the U.S. is withdrawing, and, for the first time, to begin to assure a share of its own defense while standing up for its values? …