With Few Afghan Air Controllers, the U.S. is Stuck in a Forever War of Air Support in Afghanistan by Shawn Snow – Military Times

In a war where airstrikes reign on the battlefield, Afghan forces appear woefully unprepared to bear the burden of a sustained air campaign against Taliban forces — jeopardizing American plans to draw down forces in Afghanistan.

According to a recent Defense Department inspector general report, only 2.5 percent to 7.5 percent of airstrikes from Afghan MD-530 helicopters and A-29 Super Tucanos involved coordination from tactical Afghan air controllers known as ATACs…