Edited by John Hardie

Welcome back to the Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker. Once a month, we ask FDD’s experts and scholars to assess the administration’s foreign policy. They provide trendlines of very positive, positive, neutral, negative, or very negative for the areas they watch.

At the G7 summit in Hiroshima, President Joe Biden announced he would support a European initiative to train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 — something he had previously opposed, wasting valuable time. The G7 allies also sought to display unity in their approach to China, although the Biden administration continues to be plagued by internal confusion over its China policy. The summit provided an opportunity, however, for Biden to discuss trilateral security cooperation with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

The administration, with backing from Congress, is encouraging Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel. However, the Saudis want security guarantees from the United States, and it remains unclear whether Washington is prepared to meet Riyadh’s conditions. Meanwhile, the Biden team is still holding out hope for a diplomatic agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, even as Tehran continues to stonewall an international inquiry into its undeclared nuclear activities. Yet the White House remains unwilling to deploy sufficient pressure to make a worthwhile deal possible.

China, Russia, and other authoritarian regimes continue to abuse key international organizations, while the Biden administration’s engagement-first approach has yielded scant progress on reform. Finally, Arab normalization with Syria’s murderous Assad regime continues to gain steam with the Biden administration’s quiet approval.

Check back next month to see how the administration looks to deal with these and other challenges.