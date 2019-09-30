Europe Praises Ukraine Deal, But Opposition Sees a Betrayal – Associated Press

Russia and European powers, eager to end a protracted military conflict in war-torn eastern Ukraine, welcomed a new accord between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists, but many in Ukraine dismissed the election agreement Wednesday as a capitulation to Moscow.

In the deal signed Tuesday, Ukraine, Russia and mediators Germany and France agreed a local election could be held in Ukraine's rebel-held east, where a grinding five-year conflict between the separatists and Ukrainian troops has killed more than 13,000 people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the accord as a major step toward resolving the conflict. The election pledge was seen as the final hurdle to Zelenskiy, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of France and Germany setting a summit for peace talks…