We are moving toward ending the intellectual orphan status of irregular warfare.

There are models for the newly established IWC. For example and more specifically, in addition to the recommendations below the Army’s Operations Research Offices might serve as one model. Specifically, the Special Operations Research Office (SORO) at American University established in 1957 should be considered. This may be an appropriate model because SORO was focused on gaining a deep understanding of revolutions, resistance, and insurgency, phenomena which persist around the world today that we describe as irregular warfare. SORO provided direct intellectual support to strategy development and campaign execution. The U.S. Army Special Operations Command has protected the previous work of SORO and in conjunction with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory National Security Analysis Department has updated this work for the 21st Century in the Assessing Revolutionary and Insurgent Strategies (ARIS) Studies. The newly established IWC could follow in the footsteps of SORO and partner with a premier academic institution.

Developing a mastery of irregular warfare