(Editor's Note: Remember that Irregular Warfare is an intellectual orphan in DOD (though perhaps not in the Army in the new FM 3-0 as the Army has introduced not only a new definition but also a description of IW as well as conventional warfare).

Defense Department needs to capitalize on historic opportunity

BY CHARLES T. CLEVELAND, DANIEL EGEL, RUSSELL HOWARD, DAVID MAXWELL, HY ROTHSTEIN, OPINION CONTRIBUTORS - 11/06/22 9:30 AM ET

The Department of Defense (DOD) may be facing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fix a critical gap in its national security arsenal. Congress has authorized the creation of an institution dedicated to the study and research of irregular warfare (IW), and the education of officers and civilian professionals charged with defending against non-standard threats and executing competent IW campaigns and strategies.

Unfortunately, initial indications are that this opportunity created by Congress — which comes at precisely the right moment to prepare the nation for competition in the 21st century, in which IW may play an oversized role — might not be realized.